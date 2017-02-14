SADIQABAD-A delegation of Anjuman-e-Tajran called on District Council chairman Ch Shafique Pappa and assured him of support for cleanliness and removal of encroachments.

Members of the delegation also appreciated the DC chairman for his step taken for cleanliness of Sadiqabad and making it an encroachment-free city.

DC chairman Shafique Pappa informed the delegation that encroachments on main roads of the city had left a very narrow way for traffic. It also gave rise to frequent traffic jams in the city. Moreover, heaps of garbage also portrayed the city as a waste dump, he added.

“The district council devised a comprehensive strategy to clean the city from all disgusting things and a vigorous crackdown has been launched on encroachers,” he said, adding during the operation, all main bazaars have been cleaned from encroachments. Moreover, steps are also being taken to remove heaps of garbage from the city, he added.

On the occasion, the DC chairman pledged to continue serving masses with any discrimination.

On the occasion, councillors - Ch Tahir Zia, Hafiz Abdul Razzaq, Malik Khushi Muhammad, Mian Shabbir, Malik Asghar and Aslam Bajwa were also present on the occasion.