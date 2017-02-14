QUETTA - Two bomb disposal squad personnel were killed while defusing a planted improvised explosive device (IED) while 16 others sustained wounds in Quetta’s most sensitive area on Sariab Road.

According to police sources, a bomb disposal squad, on receiving information that a mysterious thing was lying near Sariab Bridge, reached the spot. As they saw an IED, they started to defuse it. All of a sudden, the IED exploded, killing two bomb disposal squad personnel on the spot and injuring 16 others. Those killed were BDS Commander Abdur Razzaq and Head Constable Abdul Majeed while the injured consisted of five personnel of security forces and 11 civilians. The police sources said six to seven kg explosives had been used in the blast.

A heavy contingent of security officials rushed to the spot and shifted the dead bodies and wounded to Sandeman Civil Hospital Quetta, the hospital spokesperson, Waseem Baig, told The Nation. Waseem stated none of the injured was in critical condition, adding the best possible treatment facilities were being provided to them.