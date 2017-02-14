Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan speaking to the media in Lahore on Tuesday said why Rangers can’t be appointed in Punjab when they are conducting operation in Karachi.

His statement came after a suicide attack took place on Lahore’s Mall Road.

He said that National Action Plan (NAP) can be implemented anywhere as all the parties have signed it.

He suspected that the blast in Lahore was carried out to frighten foreign cricketers to come Pakistan as Pakistan Super League's (PSL) final was due to held here in Lahore in March.

"The national team will not be afraid but the international players would be," he added.

He said that enemies are trying to isolate Pakistan. He further said that if National Action Plan was implemented, then we must have got rid of terrorist incidents.

Khan analysed that the attack on Sri Lanka cricket team in 2009 set a perception on global level that Pakistan is a terrorist country.

He further said that, "If it was up to me, I would have arranged the entire league to take place in Pakistan."