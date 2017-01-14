ISLAMABAD: President of Azad Jammu Kashmir Sardar Masood Ahmad Khan has urged the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to play its role for the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

According to Radio Pakistan, he demanded the UN human rights commission to send a fact finding mission to occupied Kashmir to investigate the gross human rights violations there.

He urged India to withdraw its troops from the Held territory and immediately stop the use of pellet guns and atrocities against unarmed civilians.

The AJK president said the freedom movement in Kashmir is indigenous in nature and cannot be linked with terrorism.