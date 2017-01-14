KHANEWAL/SIALKOT-The elections of district and tehsil bar associations of Khanewal, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur, Zafarwal and Shakargarh would be held today.

Representative of Lawyer's Grand Alliance, Ch Shahid Iqbal said that his panel was well balanced and will be succeeded with great margin. The Lawyers Grand Alliance candidates are Ch Umer Cheema for president, Raja Sohail Zafar for secretary general, Rana Ziaur Rehman for vice president and Sajid Mehmood Chohan for joint secretary. From United Lawyer's Alliance, the candidate for president is Azhar Abbas Jhakkar, for secretary general Malik Shaukat, for vice president Ramzan Sandi, and for joint secretary Syed Arslam Murtza Haider.

There are a total of 1,574 registered voters in Sialkot DBA. There will be neck and neck contest between two candidates Shahid Mir and Ch Shaukat for the slot of president.

Earlier, Ahmed Mehmood was elected unopposed as vice president and Amanullah Bhatti as joint secretary of Sialkot District Bar Association (DBA). Shehzad Ahmed Butt was elected unopposed as vice president of Sambrial Tehsil Bar Association. Ayaz Ahmed Butt was elected unopposed as general secretary and Mueez Anwar elected unopposed as joint secretary of Sambrial Bar Association.