Swat - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Malakand on Friday arrested an alleged terrorist during a search operation in Nilagram Matta. The alleged terrorist has been identified as Akhter Zaman s/o Sherzada, a resident of Sham Kanra Nilagram Matta, Swat.

Akhter Zaman was wanted to security agencies in a case under section 324, 353, 148, 120b, 149, 121 and 7ATA was registered against him in 2010. The wanted terrorist was involved in terrorist activities during insurgency in Swat valley. The suspect has been shifted to undisclosed place for further investigation.