Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) while addressing the NAB officers/officials at NAB Headquarter said that it is encouraging for NAB that for the first time Anti-Corruption has been made a part of development agenda in Pakistan in the context of Governance.

The Planning Commission of Pakistan has included a chapter devoted to issues of corruption in the 11th five year plan and we intend to work closely with Planning Commission of Pakistan to achieve the goals set in the 11th five years plan for eradication of corruption. The Chairman NAB, Mr. Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said that corruption is not only.

He said that fighting corruption is a challenging task. Serious efforts to combat corruption have been started with this realization that it is our collective social responsibility that it would result in common good and that we all are together in eradication of corruption, he added. He said that NAB is determined to corruption free Pakistan and all the citizens of Pakistan refuse to tolerate or accept corruption as a way of life. He called upon every single member of the society to make an effort by setting their personal, professional and official conduct above any type of influence.

He directed all officers/officials of NAB to adopt and demonstrate absolute fairness and transparency in discharge of their national duties. He said that I call upon the intelligentsia, the academia, civil society and media to sensitize the people about the adverse impacts of corruption on our society and economy.