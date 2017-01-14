ISLAMABAD - The High Powered Promotion Board is likely to meet by the end of January and the Establishment Division has also finalised panels of grade 21 officers of different services groups in this regard, The Nation has learnt reliably.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will chair the Board meeting and Secretary to PM, Secretary Establishment and Secretary Cabinet Division will also be part of the meeting.

Sources told The Nation, all services groups have sent details of competent officers of grade 21 for promotions.

They said that the panel of 40 officers of Pakistan Administrative Service has been sent to the Establishment Division against seven posts of grade 21. Similarly, a panel of 17 officers of Secretariat group for three posts, nine officers panel of Pakistan Administrative Service for one post of grade 22.

The panel of 22 officers of Inland Service group has also been sent for two posts, eight officers of grade 21 of Pakistan Audits and Accounts for two posts, six officers panel of Pakistan Custom group for the two posts of grade 22, 11 officers panel for one post of Pakistan Foreign Service and the panel of two officers of grade 21 of Information Group have also been sent to the Establishment Division.

Sources said that the promotion case of Secretary to PM Fawad Hassan Fawad is also part of the panel of Pakistan Administrative Service group.

They said that the case of Fawad Hassan Fawad would also be discussed in the meeting. They said that most probably the Secretary to PM would not be part of the meeting when the board will discuss the promotion cases of PAS group.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif had chaired a previous board meeting in August 2015, and promoted 13 officers of different services groups to grade 22.

According to the law, the meeting of High Powered Promotion Board should be held after every six months.

The Federal government has planned to fill six vacant posts of Federal Secretaries after the High Powered Promotion Board meeting. The promoted officers will replace the nine Federal Secretaries who will retire from their services in current year.