MIRPUR (AJK)-General Headquarters (GHQ) has recommended a book titled 'Israr-e-Fitrat' written by renowned author Ijaz Salim who currently serves as assistant registrar of Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST).

'Israr-e-Fitrat', a piece of anthology, reflects the formation of human character and the basic philosophy and principles of co-existences based on teachings of the Holy Quran. It also suggests guiding principles for the youth to help them achieve human values emerging the quality future architects of the nation.

It depicts the formation of best human character and its point of climax. It also reflects the secrets of the nature in depth. It is the second marvelous peace of high intellect of the author Ijaz Salim, the next to his book 'Tameer-e-Millat', which consists of social issues. Ijaz Salim has the distinction to be the first author of the couple of books, emerged from the Mirpur University of Science & Technology.