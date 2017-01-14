ISLAMABAD - Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Sun Weidong met with Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday. During a visit to the General Headquarters, the Chinese ambassador conveyed his government’s satisfaction on security arrangements for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, said a statement issued by the ISPR. The statement said that they also discussed matters of mutual interest including regional security.–Staff Reporter
This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 14-Jan-2017 here.