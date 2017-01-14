Muzaffarabad-AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan ordered an immediate inquiry into Hajira traffic incident and casualties in school incident at Bagh besides announcing compensation for the families of victims.

He expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in bus accident in Hajira, and school accident in Bair Pani at Bagh district. The district management will probe into the incidents and file report. The AJK PM ordered that the injured should be provided best possible medical treatment.