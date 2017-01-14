Multan-Punjab Minister for Food Bilal Yaseen disclosed on Friday the offices of Punjab Food authority have been set up in five divisions while three more divisions were going to get the offices very soon.

Addressing a news conference after inaugurating the office of food authority in Multan and conducting raids at different spots, he added that the offices have been set up in Multan, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad while Sargodha, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions are going to get the authority chapters shortly. He said that the PFA network would be expanded to the district level in coming days. He revealed that the Chief Minister personally monitors the performance of the PFA, adding that an office of the authority has also been set up in Murree.

He said that it is imperative for those doing the food business to get a license, get the health certification of their staff done, clearly mention expiry date on edibles prepared by them and disclosed source they are getting raw material from.

He said that those selling poison in the name of food would be unveiled and no one would be allowed to play with human lives. He said that the food authority carried out operation across the province without any discrimination and no pressure is being accepted. He said that the authority conducted raids in his own constituency as well and those preparing poisonous food items were caught.

Earlier, the minister carried out raids at different restaurants and food factories and sealed three outlets besides imposing fine on a bakery. He also issued order for registration of a case against the owner of an oil factory. The sealed outlets included Rehmat Foods, an oil factory and Combination Restaurant while Rs100,000 fine was imposed on Shangrilla bakery.

When raided, the factory workers were preparing nimko, chips and other items consumed by children in not-fit-for-human health oil while the colour was also expired. Similarly, oil manufactured by a factory on jail road was being packed in drums used for chemicals and this oil was to be supplied to food outlets. The owner and workers managed to escape while the factory was sealed and case registration order was issued. The minister also conducted raid on SM Foods and sent health certificates, samples of oil and cream for examination.

The deputy commissioner, police officers and officials of food authority accompanied the minister.