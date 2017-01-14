ORAKZAI AGENCY - At least five passengers sustained injuries in a road accident in upper Orakzai Agency on Friday morning.

According to details, a passenger van was on its way from Khadezai locality of the agency to district Hangu. It met an accident at Yakh Kandao after its brakes failed and it collided with a roadside safety wall. Resultantly, at least five persons identified as Mohammad Kareem, Ali Akbar, Mohammad Saleem, Jalaludeen and Azim Khan sustained wounds.

Following the accident, men from various law enforcement agencies arrived on the site and shifted the injured persons to the agency headquarters hospital, where one of them was stated to be in critical condition who was later referred to Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar.