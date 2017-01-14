MUZAFFARABAD/SARGODHA-Four girl student and a teacher were killed and 30 others sustained injuries when a speeding truck rammed into a school in Bair pani area of district Bagh here on Friday.

The police said the flour bags-laden truck while heading for Saddan Galli, skidded off the road and rammed into a school from the opposite direction. Resultantly, four girl students and a teacher were killed on the spot while 30 other sustained serious injuries.

The injured were pulled out of the rubble and rushed to local hospital where condition of the four of them is stated to be critical.

The police said the incident took place due to failure of brakes because the driver lost control of the steering as a result the truck rammed into the school building.

The police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police have registered a case and started investigation.

MAN, SON CRUSHED

In Sargodha, a man and his son died and two others got injured in collision between two motorcycles here on Friday.

Police said that two speeding motorcycles while trying to overtake each other collided in the suburbs Amirpur.

Resultantly, two motorcycle riders including a man and his son died on the spot while two others sustained wounds and were rushed to hospital.