MIRPUR (AJK)-Four children, including three siblings - a brother and two sisters - sustained injuries when a toy bomb went off in village Dhanger, about 15 km from Athmuqam, close to the Line of Control in Neelam Valley, police sources said.

"The toy bombs were reportedly lobbed by Indian troops from across the LoC in forward Neelam valley which has only a river (Neelam) distance between AJK and the Indian occupied Kashmir," In-charge officer of Neelam valley Police Control room told The Nation on the phone when contacted Friday evening.

The injured kids were identified as 10-year-old Muhammad Khalil, son of Ghulam Hussain and, his two sisters - Uzma, 5 and two-year-old Misbah and Safiyan, son of Ghulam Rasool. They were playing outside their home when they found and touched the device in form of a toy which instantly exploded with a big bang, leaving all the four kids injured critically.

The injured were shifted to local hospital at Jhamber where their condition is state to be critical, the sources added.

It is the fourth incident of toy bomb explosion in the area reported lobbed by the Indian troops, the sources claimed.