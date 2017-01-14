KARACHI - Sindh Governor Justice (r) Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui was laid to rest at Gizri Graveyard here on Friday.

The funeral prayers, offered at Governor House, were led by Mufti Taqi Usmani, and

were attended by acting Sindh governor Agha Siraj Khan Durrani, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, former CM Qaim Ali Shah, Syed Ghaus Ali Shah, Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Shahid Beg Mirza, Rangers Director General Muhammad Saeed, Sindh High Court Chief Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, provincial ministers, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhter, Deputy Mayor Arshad Vohra and others.

The participants prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the grieved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Meanwhile in a statement, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Siddiqui was a good human being and as a Chief Justice of Pakistan he refused to kneel down before a dictator and preferred to step down.

The CM further said that the late governor was a man of principles. “His services for judiciary would always be remembered,” he added.

Justice (r) Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui had died on Wednesday at a private hospital after suffering from chest pain.

He was the 31st governor of Sindh who was sworn in on November 11, 2016 after Dr Ishratul Ibad was relieved of his services.