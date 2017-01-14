ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan said Friday that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was ‘escaping’ from answering questions raised before the Supreme Court during the Panama leaks case hearing.

He made these remarks while chairing a meeting of party leaders here Friday. The meeting took into consideration the ongoing Panama case in the Supreme Court and its different aspects, a statement issued by PTI Central Media Department said.

It quoted Khan as saying that the prime minister was looking at ways to escape from answering the questions in the Panama probe case and instead of presenting evidence in his defence, the premier was striving to avoid accountability on technical grounds.

“The PM desires for himself renunciation of the constitution. How come law can remain silent over the lies of the PM spoken on the floor of the Parliament,” he questioned. He said the PM was not only vandalising democracy but also the constitution and criterion of justice as well. “The constitution of Pakistan never allows exploitation and discrimination and deviation from the constitution gives rise to a never-ending tension in the society.” He said that public wanted fair justice founded on the strong basis of law and not the one veiled in excuses or compromises. “The future of Pakistan doesn’t rely on personalities rather it relies on strengthened institutions. The PM has no way out but to give satisfactory answers to the questions asked by the public,” the PTI chief said.