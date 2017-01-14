PESHAWAR - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Jamiat Ulama Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) will organize provincial lawyer and Islamic doctors’ conventions on February 12 and 19 respectively.

The party also scheduled three days long grand centenary celebrations congregation being held on April 7, 8 and 9, 2017. This big event will take place in the provincial metropolis for which all the arrangements are in full swing, the JUI-F KP Secretary Information Abdul Jalil Jan said on Friday. It would be an historic event as prominent religious figures from Jamiat Ulamai Hind, Darul Uloom Deoband, Imam-e-Kaaba, ambassadors of various countries would attend the conventions.

He said, to ensure maximum participation in the congregation, the JUI-F has been arranging different programs across the country, adding that in this regard provincial lawyers and provincial Islamic doctors conventions would be held on February 12 and 19 respectively in Peshawar. Moreover, the JUI-F would also organize provincial women and traders conventions soon. Social media can play a vital role in mobilizing people and that’s why it would hold social media seminars in Peshawar on January 26 and in Charsadda on January 27 respectively, he informed.

The JUI-F KP leadership would also launch a series of holding public meetings across the province and in this regard, a public gathering will take place in Buner on January 23, Malakand on January 27, Swabi on Jan 30, Swat Jan 31, February 3 in Swabi, Mardan on February 4, Battagram on February 6, Tank and D I Khan on February 10, Bannu and Lakki Marwat, Karak on February 11, Kohat on February 13 and Karak on February 17 next.