KAMALIA-Former federal information minister Khalid Ahmed Khan Kharal has decided to jump on the PPP bandwagon while an announcement in the respect would be made during PPP Chairman Bilawal's visit to Kamalia.

He was talking to media after a meeting with Asif Ali Zardari. He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will soon visit his residence at Kamalia soon. "Bilawal will assume command of PPP. He will contest by-election at Larkana seat. I have been deputy commissioner of Larkana. Bilawal wished me to accompany him during the election campaign at Larkana so I will go to Larkana soon. I have been given the task of convincing the angry companions and bringing them back to the party in the Punjab," he said.

He added, "I have been a close companion of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto and worked with them. We will strengthen PPP once again. I have made it clear that Bilawal Bhutto must take command of the party and they have accepted it. You will see that old workers and leaders of PPP will return again."