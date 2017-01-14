LAHORE - The Lahore High Court yesterday set aside two percent tax imposed on textile industry.

Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza of the LHC passed the order on identical petitions filed by different companies in Punjab.

The court was told that the textile industry fell under zero-rated tax category but the government imposed 2 per cent tax on it. The petitioners pleaded that the industry had already been going through crisis and the government imposed taxes instead of providing it relief. They made a request to court for setting the said tax.