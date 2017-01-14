ISLAMABAD - The Interior Ministry yesterday dismissed media reports about mysterious disappearance of Karachi-based civil society activist Samar Abbas from Islamabad.

“Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has received no formal complaint in this connection, and the interior minister has directed the inspector general to approach his family to get the details,” Law Minister Zahid Hamid informed the Upper House on behalf of the interior minister.

The chairman of the senate asked the minister to keep the house updated about latest developments. Senator Farhatullah Babar raised the issue, what he called, the mysterious disappearance of another civil society activist from Islamabad, even after the senate’s taking up.

He noted with concern that the Samar Abbas was picked up after interior minister's assurance that disappearances would not be allowed, was a stark message to the parliament, the interior minister and the civil society that their protests notwithstanding citizens would continue to disappear with impunity.

The PPP senator said that the whisking away of human rights activists and subsequent release within hours of the senate debate was a message that must not be lost on the Senate.

“The situation is getting worse by the day,” he said.

The senator recalled that the Supreme Court identified those involved in the disappearance of 28 persons from an internment centre in Malakand, yet nothing happened.

Mutilated bodies of the mysteriously disappeared have been found dumped in Balochistan, Babar said.

Their relatives have refused to register cases in what is clearly growing distrust and alienation from the state, and both the society and the state is unmoved, the senator said.

“Not a single perpetrator involved in enforced disappearances has been held accountable,” Babar said, and added that it was a wakeup call for the parliament and the nation before it was too late.

He said that the Senate Committee of the Whole on provision of speedy and inexpensive justice had recently forwarded recommendations to the government.

One of the recommendations pertained missing persons includes a draft legislation to bring the state agencies under the ambit of the law, the senator said.

He said that it had been decided that if the government did not respond on the draft law then the parliamentary leaders would sign the draft legislation and get it passed as a private members bill.

He urged the chairman that since the 60-day period was already over the directions of the senate in this regard contained in the report on speedy and inexpensive justice be implemented in letter and spirit.

The chairman, while responding to the concerns raised by Senator Farhatullah Babar commented “this parliament is to defend against any threat to any individual and the parliament as institution.”

Earlier, responding to a calling attention notice, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed informed the house none of the five infants who recently died in Khyber Agency passed away because of polio drops.

He said that the inquiry board set up by the government had requested the parents of the deceased for post-mortem of the bodies but they refused. The board also checked the polio drops and they were not expired.