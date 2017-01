RAWALPINI: The Pakistan Army cleared the Lowari top from snow and opened it for traffic, the Inter-service Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Due to Army’s timely response last night road blockage cause due to snow was cleared and stranded passengers and vehicles passed through the Lowari tunnel.

A large number of people were stuck at the Lowari Top in -20 C when the area received a snow storm. Long queues of vehicles lined near the Lowari tunnel.