SIALKOT-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said that Sialkot Airport, set up by the exporters on self-help basis, is playing a key role in opening the new vistas of development in "Golden Export Triangle" comprising Sialkot, Gujrat and Gujranwala districts.

He stated this while talking to Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Chairman Malik Ashraf during PM's visit to Sialkot airport.

Ashraf said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif assured him that all the problems of Sialkot airport would be resolved on top priority. The prime minister added that the exporters have set a unique example of self-help by establishing the grand project. He said that the Sialkot exporters have been playing a pivotal role in strengthening the national economy by earning precious foreign exchange to the tune of US $ 2 Billion annually.

Talking to the newsmen, the SIAL chairman added now 51 international passenger flights take off for the foreign destinations from Sialkot international airport. He said that the number of flights would soon be increased due to the growing number of passengers.

He said that the regular cargo flights to Europe and America are also on from Sialkot airport for facilitating the exporters in handling their cargo consignments to the foreign destinations as well. During the meeting, Ashraf told the prime minister that the mega project is now proving itself as a milestone towards the stability of the national economy. Sialkot international airport project has now become a success story, he said.

He said that it would also help in doubling the annual export from Sialkot from existing exports US $ 2 billion, thus catering to Pakistan's first ever Golden Export Triangle.

He said that the management of SIAL has formally invited the several international airlines to come to Pakistan and start their international passenger and cargo flights. He added that Sialkot airport could be a very successful foreign destination for any airline. He said the Sialkot exporters have written a unique golden history of self help by completing the mega project.

He said that the prime minister has also accepted the invitation about inauguration of the second terminal at Sialkot international airport, which would be functional very soon.