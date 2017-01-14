Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen said that Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif has no moral justification to stay in his office following BBC report.

According to media reports, Tareen underlined that everything has become clear after BBC news report and Nawaz Sharif stands to no justification to stick to his office. Therefore, he should step down now.

He said that fraud party has no right to lead this great nation and there was no other option except accountability.

He went on to say that PTI is fighting a war to steer the country out of quagmire of corruption and to give new generation a corruption free Pakistan. New generation stands with us in this war, he added.

According to BBC report London flats are owned by Sharif family since 90s.