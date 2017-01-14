BAHAWALNAGAR- The district police claimed to have busted a racket of kidnappers who had released a boy after receiving huge ransom amount.

According to Bahawalnagar DPO Capt (r) Liaqat Ali Malik, the four members gang had kidnapped a ninth-grader Arsalan Zulfiqar, resident of Chak 187/7-R. "The boy was on the way back home from school on September 29, 2016 in the limits of Khitchiwala Police, when the abductors bundled him into a car and drove off to an unknown location. Mr Malik claimed that the four abductors took Arsalan to some unknown location in a car having fake number-plate.

The district police officer informed that later the accused demanded Rs15 million ransom for release of the boy through a phone call made to the family.

"The accused used virtual network and settled the ransom amount at Rs7.2 million. They adopted extra-caution and kept on changing locations. Later, the kidnappers received an amount of Rs7.2 million from the family in Sheikhupura. They, however, did not release the boy from Sheikhupura and later freed Arsalan on November 16, 2016 on the hills of Kalar Kahar," the DPO unfolded the mystery surrounded the boy's kidnapping.

He informed that the district police were monitoring the situation actively and had set its own plan. "We were very much on the kidnappers and were closing in on them in a systematic way because we want to uproot the entire network and for this purpose, it was a golden opportunity," Mr Malik claimed.

He said that a police team comprising Bahawalnagar Saddr Police SHO Shahanshah Chandio, SI Matloob Hussain and others managed to trace the accused. "The police traced the kidnappers through call data and arrested them," the DPO. He pledged that he would not tolerate any gang in his area of jurisdiction.