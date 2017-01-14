SIALKOT-A number of people protested against low pressure and outages of gas while the district and city governments pledged to make an all-out effort to solve the public issues at their doorsteps.

The perturbed people staged the demonstration against the very low pressure and load shedding of gas. They said that the people in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur and surrounding areas here have to suffer great ordeal due to the loadshedding of gas and even the very low pressure of gas.

They also chanted slogans against local SNGPL officials. They said that almost all the residential , commercial and industrial areas of Sialkot city including Pakka Garha, Kotli Behram, Model Town, Gohadpur, Muslim Town, Kashmir Road, Pak Pura, Prem Nagar, Nishat Park, Pooran Nagar, Water Works, Green Wood Street, Nehal Chand Street, Dara Aaraaiyaan, Tajpura, Hajipura, Rangpura, Hajipura Ban, Naikapura, Mubarakpura, Muhammadpura, Kashmiri Muhallah, Hamza Ghaus, Shafi Da Bhatta, Imam Sahib, Fatehgarh and Muhallah Bijli Ghar were badly hit by the menace.

They said the pressure of gas remains very low when they had gas for about two hours. On the other hand, the loadshedding has also irked the domestic consumers especially the females. When contacted, the local SNGPL officials averted to give any comment.

On the other side, Sialkot District Council Chairperson Hina Arshad Warraich vowed the exemplary development and women's empowerment in Sialkot without any political discrimination.

She was talking to a delegation of the female members of the Sialkot District Council. She said that the role of the women could never be ignored in national development and prosperity. She said that a new era of women empowerment has begun in Sialkot district.

She added that the PML-N government was making efforts to raise the living standard of the people by providing all the basic facilities at their doorsteps.

Talking to the newsmen, Municipal Corporation Mayor Tauheed Akhtar vowed to purge the Sialkot city of encroachments. He said that the corporation would soon launch a vigorous campaign against the encroachments in active cooperation with the local traders.

He added that the entire Sialkot city was in grip of encroachments which are eclipsing the beauty of Sialkot city. He said that the anti-encroachment drive would also help control the traffic mess in Sialkot city.

Likewise, Deputy Commissioner Asif Tufail paid surprised visit to Daska Civil Hospital. He visited almost all the wards and checked the emergency ward, medicines stores and blood units there. He also inquired after the health of patients and asked about the provision of medicines and treatment.

He directed the hospital management to bring further betterment in provision of medicines and healthcare. He warned that no negligence would be tolerated and the responsible doctors, paramedics would be brought to task if fund negligent.