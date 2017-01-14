Police and Rangers have carried out search operations in the areas of Bahadur Abad and Lyari and arrested two persons affiliated with MQM London and MQM Pakistan each.

Sources said that Rangers conducted a search operation in the area of Bahadur Abad and nabbed an ex town Nazim, Faisal. The suspect was affiliated with MQM Pakistan.

Moreover, police during a search operation in Kalri, area of Lyari apprehended a suspect, Kamran, said to be member of MQM London.

Police said that accused Kamran was involved in different target killing incidents.

Both suspects were shifted to an undisclosed place for further interrogation.