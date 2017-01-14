ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said that the nexus between India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security was a permanent source of tension for Islamabad.

Rejecting Kabul’s claims about militant safe havens in the Federally Administrated Tribal Areas, Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakaria said Pakistan does not allow its territory to be used for attacks against any other country.

“Afghanistan was infested with many terrorist organisations due to instability there, which created space for the terrorist elements such as Haqqani network's leadership, Tehrik-e-Taliban Afghanistan, Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, Daesh, Al-Qaeda, Jamaatul Ahraar, etc. It is, therefore, not appropriate to blame others for the adversities due to the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan. The oft-repeated claims about safe havens are, therefore, more of a rhetoric than anything else,” he said.

The spokesperson said: “Pakistan remains committed to peace efforts in Afghanistan as it is not only in the interest of the region but more importantly, Pakistan. It is unfortunate that our sincere efforts towards stability in Afghanistan are being maligned.”

Earlier, an Afghan government spokesman alleged that Pakistan had allowed safe havens to militants in Fata and “those terrorists were striking inside Afghanistan”. His comments came after twin suicide blasts near the Afghan parliament this week that killed several people. A second blast in Kandahar injured Juma Mohammed Abdullah Al Kaabi – the UAE ambassador - and other diplomats. Pakistan had immediately condemned the blasts and vowed to continue efforts to defeat terrorism.

More frustrating for Pakistan was the fact that the US also backed the Kabul statement but Washington did acknowledge Islamabad’s efforts to eliminate terror.

The US State Department said Pakistan had its constraints and “remoteness of the area and the military’s tactical limitations were a hurdle for Pakistan to target the safe havens”.

State Department Spokesman Mark Toner had said: “Afghanistan’s security, Pakistan’s security, indeed India’s security, they’re all interconnected” and these three neighbours had to work together to defeat the menace of terrorism.

Zakaria said the results of “our military action are there for everyone to see through peace and stability at our borders with Afghanistan. The US parliamentarians and US commanders have visited Fata and publicly acknowledged the successes of Pakistan's counter-terrorism drive”.

He said that Pakistan had lost thousands of its citizens and economic losses of over $100 billion due to the menace of terrorism. “The successes of Zarb-e-Azb operation are manifested in the improved security and economic situation in Pakistan, particularly near Pakistan-Afghanistan border,” he said.

The spokesman said that Pakistan wished to reemphasize that some foreign elements were exploiting the situation and using Afghan soil against Pakistan, in particular, and the region, at large.

Zakaria said that Pakistan wanted peace and stability in Afghanistan. “We are engaged in border management which is imperative for effective counter-terrorism. Pakistan will continue its policy of cooperation with the international community to defeat the menace of terrorism. We will not indulge in the blame game and expect others to do the same,” he said.

Meanwhile, officials at the foreign ministry said that Pakistan will capitalise on the offer from the new UN chief to mediate with India on the Kashmir issue.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who replaced Ban Ki-Moon this month, offered to mediate between Pakistan and India on the volatile issue soon after taking charge. Guterres agreed to play the role of an “honest broker” to de-escalate tensions between Pakistan and India.

The UN chief’s offer had come after Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations Dr Maleeha Lodhi briefed him over the Kashmir issue and presented a dossier containing evidence of Indian interference in Pakistan.

A senior official told The Nation that Pakistan welcomed Guterres’ offer wand wanted India to accept his mediation. “We are seeking support from other countries too as Kashmir is no more a bilateral issue. It has become an international issue after the worst human rights violations in the held territory,” he said.

Another official said that Pakistan was making efforts to translate Guterres’ offer into reality. “This is not an offer to ignore. This is what we have been demanding for years,” he said.

The official said that Pakistani diplomats in Europe and the United States were making efforts to garner support over the Kashmir issue and expose India’s naked aggression in the occupied territory and along the Line of Control.

International affairs expert Dr AZ Hilali said that the UN must issue directives to investigate human rights violations in the Kashmir. He said that Pakistan had also presented a dossier regarding India’s interference in Pakistan. He regretted that in the past, the UN did not prove to be an effective platform. “We expect more from the UN. The UN secretary general’s offer is positive and must be accepted by India,” he said.