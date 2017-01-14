The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is a transnational project which promises faster growth and infrastructural development of the whole region and it will effectively serve the long-term economic interests of both the countries.

All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF) has said it sees the big opportunities promised by CPEC, therefore government should ensure that all provinces benefit equitably from this revolutionary project.

The President of APBF Ibrahim Qureshi said that; "We appreciate China’s robust investment plans and Trans-national initiative for boosting cross-border trade activities. With such huge foreign investment coming in the country, it is essential that all provinces get equitable benefits, opportunities and budgets for strengthening their infrastructure and trade activities. It inspires new possibilities to set up industrial sites and energy projects in all the provinces of Pakistan, along this new road and rail network, especially in the economically deprived areas”.