ISLAMABAD - As many as 38 lawmakers from opposition benches and some from government’s coalition parties on Friday submitted a resolution in the Senate, ‘disapproving’ the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2017.

It is likely that the resolution would be tabled in the Upper House during the next week and the opposition-dominated house was likely to strike it down.

Last week, the government had promulgated the ordinance seeking amended to controversial provisions regarding the plea bargain and voluntary return under the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999.

The amendment proposes a lifetime ban on holding public office for those who resort to the plea bargain or voluntary return deal with National Accountability Bureau (NAB) under the law.

Of the 104 Senate members, over one-third members — a mandatory requirement to repeal an ordinance — have submitted the resolution to repeal the National Accountability Amendment Ordinance, 2017.

The resolution has been moved under Article 89 (2) (a) (ii) by lawmakers of Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Awami National Party (ANP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) and some Fata senators.

If the Senate passes the resolution, it will be the third time in less than two years the opposition-dominated Upper House would revoke a presidential ordinance.

Earlier, the house had rejected Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Amendment Ordinance and Companies Amendment Ordinance.

The mover of the resolution said that parliament was bypassed while promulgating the ordinance and the punishment of a lifetime ban on public office holders was a violation of the constitution.

The PPP was the first party that opposed the ordinance when the government laid it before the Senate last Tuesday.

Soon after Law Minister Zahid Hamid laid the ordinance before the house, Opposition Leader in Senate Aitzaz Ahsan said that the imposition of a lifetime ban was against the spirit of justice and accountability.

"I want to put forward the protest of my party colleague Senator Taj Haider that the imposition of the lifetime ban was a violation of the constitution and this had also been endorsed by former Senate chairman and PPP lawmaker Farooq H Naek," he said.

He added that there should be appropriate punishments for the beneficiaries of the plea bargain and the voluntary return.

Aitzaz had deplored the government for promulgating the ordinance on January 7 despite the fact that the house was summoned on January 5.

He said the government should have introduced a bill in the parliament instead of bringing an ordinance.

The proposed law curtails the powers of NAB chairman to enter into any bargain with those found guilty of corruption, making it mandatory to get court's approval for any such deals.

The Supreme Court had recently taken a notice of the plea bargain deal of former Balochistan finance secretary Mushtaq Raisani amounting to Rs2 billion and had asked the federal government to give its point of view over the controversial provisions of plea bargain and voluntary return in the NAB law.

Earlier, some senators had vowed to go to court against the accountability ordinance.