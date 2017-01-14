An Accountability Court of Karachi has cancelled the protective bail of ex-Provincial Minister for Information Sharjeel Memon and has directed the relevant authorities to initiate proceedings for declaring him a proclaimed offender.

Sharjeel Memon and other accused are facing the charges of corruption of over Rs 5.79 billion in terms of advertisements in information department.

Reference of corruption of billion of rupees in information department Sindh against Sharjeel Memon and other accused persons came up for hearing before Accountability Court in Karachi on Saturday.

During the proceedings, NAB Investigation officer presented report of the court’s order regarding the arrest of Sharjeel Memon. The report said that Sharjeel Memon had gone outside the country to avoid detention, hence, it was impossible to arrest him. .

The Court directed the investigation officer to initiate proceedings to declare Sharjeel Memon a proclaimed offender.

It is pertinent to mention here that Former provincial information minister Sharjeel Memon and others were accused in allegedly committing corruption of over Rs 5.79 billion under the head of advertisements in information department Sindh.