PESHAWAR - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Deputy General Secretary and member of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Shaukat Yousafzai .riday resigned from the post of being a focal person of mega development projects in the provincial metropolis.

Shaukat Yousafzai has formally resigned from his post, citing personal reasons. KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak had nominated the PTI MPA Shaukat Yousafzai as focal person and coordinator for all the development programs in Peshawar district, including mega projects of the provincial metropolis by issuing a notification in November 2013.

It said that during a meeting, Yousafzai had formally conveyed it to the CM that he would be no more a focal person. He said that he has resigned from the office just because of personal reasons. It is worth mentioning here that Shaukat Yousafzai, a journalist by profession, had earlier been removed as information minister, health minister and minister for industries.