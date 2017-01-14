HAFIZABAD-The district administration took action over the sorry state of affairs and poor performance of the local government schools, and stressed a need for improving the education standard.

It said that efforts would be made to get better results according to the government roadmap. The deputy commissioner said that no negligence would be tolerated in the respect. Although education standard has been improved due to several steps taken by the administration yet further improvement be made for getting better results, he maintained.

DC Ch M Ali suspended Head Teacher Habibur Rehman of Government Higher Secondary School Kassoki due to his poor performance and transferred head teacher Nargis Arif of Government Girls High School Bhoon Kalan due to her poor administration. It is duty of the teachers to perform with commitment to improve standard of education, he said.

Meanwhile, he visited Special Education Centre and urged the principal and teachers to give due attention towards the special students so as to make them useful citizens. He said that special children deserve special attention and no negligence on the part of teachers would be tolerated. He expressed his concern over the fact that there was no book regarding special education in the library of the centre and directed for the provision of books in the library of the centre without any delay.

DIRECTION: The Deputy Commissioner has directed the SDO Roads to prepare a comprehensive report keeping in view the NAB inquiry into the matalling of Rs541 million Chak Chattha-Qadirabad-Pindi Bhattian Road so as to fix responsibility on the concerned contractors and others for the rectification of the pinpointed defects in the execution of the project.

He also expressed his concern over the inordinate delay in the matalling of Rs174 million, 6.70 km long road in Jalalpur Bhattian and warned the contractor to complete it within specified time by using standard material otherwise he would be dealt with sternly.

The DC was told by the Deputy Director Development that Punjab Government has approved a proposal to build Rescue-1122 building in Pindi Bhattian and has allocated a sum of Rs14.050 million. The DC has directed the In-charge Rescue-1122 Hafizabad to select a suitable site in Pindi Bhattian which would not be affected by the flood in the river Chenab. The Executive Engineer Irrigation also told the DC that the Punjab Government has approved the plan to raise and strengthen the Pindi Bhattian flood embankment and has allocated Rs121 million in this respect.

Meanwhile, ADC Finance and Planning Fakharul Islam Dogar said that the work on the beautification of Gujranwala Road, Jalalpur Road, establishment of Justice Khawaja Sharif Children Park, Green Belt behind the District Complex has been started at a cost of Rs25 million.