PHOOLNAGAR-Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana Iqbal Khan along with other local parliamentarians inaugurated Sui gas supply to six union council of Phoolnagar here the other day.

The gas supply project will benefit thousands of people of union councils - Dina Nath, Nathay Jager, Lakhan Ke, Gagga Sarai, Ghuman Ke and Baghiana Kalan. Besides Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana Iqbal Khan, MNA Rana Hyatt Khan, MNA Rana Ishaq Khan and Kasur District Council chairman Rana Sikandar Hyatt Khan inaugurated the Sui gas supply project.

Speaking on the occasion, the Punjab Assembly speaker and both the MNAs said that the PML-N government is determined to provide all basic facilities to the masses. They claimed that the government would fulfil all promises made with the public during the campaign for general election all costs.

"The PTI is hell-bent on derailing democracy and has been creating hurdles in the country's journey to progress and prosperity," they alleged.

A large number of people from all walks of life attended the gathering. Phoolnagar City Council chairman Rana Amir Nisar, UC Ghuman Ke chairman Rana Shehzad Iqbal Khan, Rana Khalid Javed, Union of Journalists Phoolnagar chairman Rana Khaliq and others mediamen were also present on the occasion.