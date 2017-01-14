KARACHI - The port city on Friday received the first winter showers, which brought the mercury down considerably.

According to Met Office, almost all parts of the city received light showers. More rain is expected over the weekend. The first showers turned the weather pleasant, but added to people’s problems. A massive traffic jam was witnessed in the city and the power supply system broke down. Immediately after the rain started, there were reports of power breakdowns in different parts of the city with hundreds of K-Electric feeders tripping. The power breakdown was reported in Federal B Area, PIB Colony, Soldier Bazaar, Saddar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Liaquatabad, Garden, New Karachi and Shah Faisal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Malir, Defence and other areas.

The light rain in the evening made the roads slippery and created problems for the motorists and bikers. In areas like Lasbella, Garden, Teen-Hatti, Nazimabad, North Karachi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Hassan Square, people faced immense problems due to dug up roads. Moreover, the sewerage system was unable to take the load of the sudden showers and it added to people’s problems. The light rain also exposed ineffectiveness of the local government as it was unable to come up to people’s expectations.

It is hoped that Friday’s rain would help raise water level in Hub Dam. Met Office has forecast rain for a couple of more days.

At least three people lost their lives in separate rain-related incidents in the city on Friday.

According to details, a man was killed and five were injured in Ibrahim Hyderi. The deceased and the injured were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for autopsy and medical treatment. Deceased was identified as Abid Hussain, 28, and the injured as Suleman, Pappu, Bilal, Kashif and Rashid.

Police said the incident occurred when an electric cable fell on them due to rain. Separately, two young men died in a road accident. Their bodies were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. Police said that both young men died after their motorcycle slipped during rain in Gulbahar area. The deceased have yet to be identified.

Separately, an oil tanker caught fire on Super Highway near Kathore Morr. As a result, two people suffered burn injuries. The injured were shifted to Burns Ward of the Civil Hospital for treatment where doctors termed their condition out of danger. Following the incident, fire tenders reached the site and extinguished the fire. The fire brigade spokesperson said the fire broke out in the oil tanker when it was parked outside an eatery on Super Highway. The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained.