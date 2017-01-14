PESHAWAR - As many as two persons including a tribal elder sustained injuries in a bomb blast at Mamond tehsil of Bajaur Agency on Friday. According to the political administration of the agency, tribal elder Malak Abdur Rauf was travelling in his vehicle, when it hit a roadside bomb at Larkhlozai area. Malak Rauf and a cop from Levies force Abdul Wali received injuries in the happening.

They were rushed to the agency headquarters, hospital where their condition was stated to be stable. According to the political administration, the vehicle has completely been damaged.

Following the incident, personnel of law enforcement agencies rushed to the site, cordoned off the area and launched a search operation, however, no arrest was made till the filing of this report.