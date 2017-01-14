ISLAMABAD:- The Turkish police have informed the Consulate General of Pakistan in Istanbul that they have recovered two more kidnapped Pakistanis during a search operation in the Avcilar area, the foreign ministry said Friday. An official statement said Bilal and Farrukh Shahzad were safely recovered by the police. The consulate staff in Istanbul also spoke to the recovered persons. “The embassy in Ankara is in contact with the host government on the issue,” it said. The Turkish authorities recently rescued six Pakistanis after carrying out a series of operations against the alleged abductors.– Staff Reporter

On completion of legal formalities, these Pakistanis will return in the due course of time.r