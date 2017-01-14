FAISALABAD-Two police constables were killed and a nine-year-old passerby got critically injured by two fleeing outlaws here in the Millatabad Police precincts on Friday.

According to police sources, two armed bandits snatched motorcycle from a citizen at Garden Colony. The outlaws were fleeing when near 30 Futta Bazaar in Nishatabad locality two police constables, on suspicion, started chasing them.

The outlaws however sense the situation and started firing on the policemen, identified as Khalid Mehmood and Naseem Aftab. Both the cops sustained bullets and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, a passerby child nine-year-old Ramzan also sustained bullet injuries. He was shifted to Allied Hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the RPO and CPO along with heavy contingent of police rushed to the spot. The dead bodies were shifted to Allied Hospital for autopsy while the police have launched hunt for the runaway outlaws.