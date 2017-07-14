KASUR - A five-year-old girl of Paki Haveli was allegedly raped by a boy in the Mustafabad Police precincts here the other day.

Father of the affected girl told the police that his daughter went to a local shop to purchase some foodstuff when suspect Abrar, 12, who was grazing goats, took his daughter to fields where he raped her. The Mustafabad Police registered a case against the accused and launched investigation.