Security personnel stopped at least two suicide bombers from storming into a camp of the Frontier Constabulary (FC) in Khyber Agency today, according to reports.

As per official sources, FC personnel engaged the miscreants as they tried to enter the FC camp in Jarobi area. One suicide bomber was shot dead at the gate. While, the second suicide bomber blew himself up at the entrance when security forces opened fire.

In the attack, at least two FC personnel also sustained injuries, and were shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Peshawar.

Security forces have cordoned off the area after the incident and started a search operation.