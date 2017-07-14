MANDI BAHAUDDIN - During last six months, 45 people were killed while 76 others were injured in different incidents due to old enmity and quarrels.

Among them, 16 belonged to Tehsil Mandi Bahauddin, 14 Tehsil Malakwal and 15 Tehsil Phalia. Among the injured, 36 were from Mandi Tehsil while 11 belonged to Phalia and 29 to Malakwal tehsils, said district police spokes person.