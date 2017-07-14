Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa on Friday visited Quetta Garrison where he was briefed on the security situation in Balochistan, Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

“COAS was apprised that there has been phenomenal reduction in sectarian targeting while terrorists in desperation were now targeting law enforcement agencies and soft targets,” said the statement.

COAS visited Qta. Reduction in sectarian tgt. Ts in desperation now tgt LEAs/soft targets. Appreciated security forces & civ admn. (1of2) pic.twitter.com/HYL8PmMXfG — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) July 14, 2017

General Bajwa, while interacting with the officers and soldiers, said Balochistan is his “prime focus” and the socio-economic uplift “at par with other provinces is the main objective”.