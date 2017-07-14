MULTAN - A local court issued on Thursday non-bailable arrest warrants for PML-N MPA Sultana Shaheen and PTI Women Wing Multan president Nabila Butt in a kidnapping case.

The court directed the police to arrest and produce both the political leaders till July 27. The PML-N MPA had got registered a case of kidnapping of her granddaughter Haram Noman against PTI leader Nabila Butt with Kotwali police and the court issued notices to them to appear. However, both the women disappeared and did not turn up on which judicial magistrate Parvez Khan issued order for the arrest of both the women till July 27.

N WORKERS RALLY AGAINST JIT

The workers of PML-N staged a protest at Chowk Kutchehry against JIT and its report and burnt copies of the report on Thursday.

The protesters staged a sit-in at the chowk and carried out non-stop sloganeering against JIT members and PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, PML-N district president Bilal Butt, Sheikh Athar Mumtaz and others said that the report was biased and one-sided and the PML-N rejects it. They demanded the Chief Justice of Supreme Court to take suo moto notice of the biased report and issued order for action against JIT members. “In fact it is Imran-nama and entire nation rejects it,” they said.

They were of the opinion that opposition parties are the biggest obstacle in way of country’s development, adding that the nation rejects the politics of sit-in. They anticipated that all conspiracies of the enemies would fail and the country would continue its journey towards progress under leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif.