KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court granted interim pre-arrest bail to PML-N Senator, Nehal Hashmi, in a case regarding his controversial speech against the judiciary and public servants.



Hashmi’s threats to the judiciary and the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which had been probing money laundering allegations against the Sharif family got him booked last month after his controversial speech on May 28th went viral.

In front of the administrative judge of ATCs a few days ago, the police filed a charge-sheet against the disowned PML-N leader under the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997. He had been directed by the court to appear in trial court on the 13th of July, but when the case came up for hearing, he and his lawyer turned up and moved a pre-arrest bail application.

The court granted him interim pre-arrest bail against a surety bond of Rs. 200, 000 until July 21st, and issued a notice to the prosecution for arguments at the next hearing.

At first, a case was registered against the senator, on behalf of the state, on the fourth of June at the Bahadurabad police station under Sections 189 (threat of injury to public servant), 228 (intentional insult or interruption to public servant sitting in judicial proceeding), and 505 (statements inciting public mischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The bail Senator Hashmi received on July 3rd became unfruitful because relevant sections of the ATA were incorporated in the case.

Hashmi’s controversial speech did not work in his favour. His party asked him to tender resignation from the Senate, which he later withdrew, while the PML-N announced to revoke his party membership. The Supreme Court also took suo motu notice against him for his uncharitable remarks during the speech, and the apex court indicted him for contempt of court.

