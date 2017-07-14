ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) issued orders to seize properties of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri on Friday.

The ATC court, based in the Islamabad, issued notices to prisons and the Revenue Department to seize properties both, who allegedly destroyed property in the Red Zone, attacked the building of a state TV channel, and injured an SSP.

In August 2014, when PTI and PAT supporters tried to storn the Prime Minister’s house using cranes to remove barricades, violence broke out.

Violence between the police and protesters led to 3 dead and 560 injured. 77 of the injured individuals had been security officials deployed in the Red Zone.

Government talks, and the failure of PTI and PAT to end the deadlock over Nawaz Sharif’s resignation had led to the decision of marching to the PM’s house.