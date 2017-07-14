ISLAMABAD - Instructing the armed forces to abide by rules and regulations in future, a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) disposed of the objections related to import of two BMW and 40 other luxury vehicles by the naval chief.

It held here at Parliament House with Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah in the chair on Thursday. It instructed the armed forces leadership to abide by rules and regulations while doing purchase in future.

The meeting also reviewed audit objections in ministry of defence production for fiscal year 2013-14.

The audit officials informed the meeting that naval chief imported two BMW and 40 luxury vehicles from Japan despite ban on imports and purchase. It was told the meeting that the prime minister had imposed ban on import of luxury vehicles but the naval chief imported the aforesaid vehicles without seeking permission from the prime minister. Upon this, objections were raised in the audit.

Officials of the armed forces told the meeting that Cabinet division had issued letter while these vehicles were used by the security officials.

PAC member Ashiq Gopang said that armed forces should also abide by the laws, rules and regulations. He said when the PM had imposed ban on imports of vehicle then it was mandatory to seek permission.

The PAC issuing a warning disposed of the audit objection. The audit officials raised objection that naval officials also violated rules and regulations while granting lease of Karachi shipyard restoration project worth Rs 163 million to Shamsi builders. The lease was awarded to lower bidder company on the basis of favouritism.

The PAC replied that this project had not caused any loss to national exchequer so objections must be removed. The armed forces informed that Shamsi builders had also submitted an envelope while submitting bid. The PAC replied don’t trust on envelope and urged to ensure transparency.

The audit officials said that company’s envelope must be submitted within the tender’s envelope. They warned that giving separate envelope was illegal.

The PAC members expressed displeasure over violation of rules and regulations, however, the audit para was settled.

Later, Khursheed Ahmed Shah also expressed desire to get briefing from the Karachi Shipyard in the current month.

Earlier, interim report of a sub-committee of PAC regarding investigation into ‘Thalian project’ was also submitted in the committee.

Senator Azam Sawati, a PAC member, asked chairman PAC to direct Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) to also investigate the matter and submit report within a week to the committee.

The meeting was participated by PAC members including Dr Arif Alvi, Shahida Akhtar Ali, Sheikh Rasheed, Raja Javed Ikhlas, Arshad Khan Leghari, Dr Darshan, Pervaiz Malik, Shaikh Rohail Asghar,

Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhary,Rana Afzaal Hussain, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Sherry Rehman, Azam Swati, and others.

