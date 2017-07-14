LAHORE: Ayesha Mumtaz, former director of Punjab Food Authority (PFA), has now been appointed as Deputy Secretary Livestock.

Sources state that the former PFA Director has pledged to fulfill her duties with additional enthusiasm, and ensure the best results for her organization.

She has also served as Deputy Secretary of the Punjab Higher Education Department (HED), while she became famous for launching crackdowns against the hotels, cafes and other food outlets over substandard eatables and cleanliness. Several people were held and fined for their ignorance of hygiene.