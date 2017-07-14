OKARA - The Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) has agreed to give call for strike across the province on Friday (today) to express solidarity with the District Bar Association (DBA), claimed Okara DBA president on Thursday.

He was addressing a press conference along with a 12 members committee of the DBA and senior lawyer Ch Riazul Haq, who had an exchange of hot words with civil judge Humera Muzaffar during proceeding of a case some two days before the Eidul Fitr holidays.

Syed Zahid Bokhari informed the media persons since then, they had several meetings with District and Sessions judge Bedar Bakhat to resolve the issue amicable but to no avail.

The DBA president informed that four days back ago, 12 members committee of the bar submitted four points to the DSJ to resolve the issue. But the district judiciary, he said, took a hard stance and for the past two days, no case could be heard both at the Sessions and senior civil judge courts. “The suspension of courts hearing has been causing great difficulties for the persons behind the bar or seeking emergent stay order besides it has resulted in the closure of the copy branch of the judicial department,” he pointed out, adding that the DBA has been trying to contact the LHC Chief Justice through LHCBA president Ch zulifqar Ali but he could not be approached (till filing of this news).

The DBA lawyers asserted that the district judiciary has virtually been dysfunctional for two 2 days, which has ultimately been suffering the public.

The DBA committee members said that the bar has decided to convene a general house meeting on July 15 and has invited the office-bearers of the Sahiwal DBA, tehsil bars associations Depalpur and Renal Khurd to take up the protest decision at divisional level against the indifferent attitude of the district judiciary.

On the occasion, lawyers including Aslam Tahirul Qadri, Najamus Saqib, Ghulam Mustafa Sadiq criticized the suspension of hearing and copy branch, demanding the LHC and SJ CJs to take notice of the “strike” of the judges at the Okara district headquarters. They claimed that such an act is against the law and especially unlawful on the part of judges.

FAMILY OF DECEASED

BOY ASSURED OF JUSTICE

Child Protection Bureau (CPB) Chairperson Saba Sadiq and Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Mehmoodur Rasheed visited the house of a child in Village Lakkhan, who was found dead in the house of MPA Shah Jehan’s daughter at Akbari Mandi at Lahore.

MPA Saba Saddiq along with MNA Ch Nadeem Abbas Rubera and former MPA Rai Noor Muhammad Kharl arrived in village Lakkhan, situated some 38km in the north of Okara city at the bank of River Ravi. They condoled with the parents of Akhtar, 13, and assured the bereaved father Aslam of justice.

Similarly, Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed also visited the victim’s family in the village. He offered condolence with the bereaved parents. On the occasion, the PTI leader described the incident as heinous and urged the Punjab government to provide justice to the poor family. It is to be noted that the victim Akhtar’s sister Attiya,12, was injured by MPA Shah Jehan’s daughter Fouzia.