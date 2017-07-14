Chief Justice Mansoor Ali Shah of Lahore High Court has said that he presents himself for accountability, reported Waqt News.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court on Thursday reserved its verdict over maintainability of a petition seeking details of the money trail of incumbent Chief Justice of Lahore High Court Justice Mansoor Ali Shah from 2004 when he got loan of Rs350 million and allegedly got it written off as the managing director of Mansoor Textile Mills and Aaj Textiles.

Today Justice Mansoor submitted a reply to the petition by saying, “I was appointed as the director of Mansoor Textile Mills while I was studying. It was a family business which was being run by my father. The Mill was sold in 1990 and I had completed by education in 1989. I have not played any important role in the business.”

In the response he also said that no one was above the law everyone should be held accountable.