ISLAMABAD:- Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Thursday announced setting up of a committee to propose name of the new Islamabad international airport, said an official statement. The federal cabinet gave approval of the committee that would comprise Minister for Ports and Shipping Mir Hasil Khan Bazenjo, Adviser on National History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddique, Minister for Information Maryam Aurangzeb and Barrister Zafarullah, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Law. The new Islamabad international airport, in the outskirts of Islamabad is in final stages of completion and expected to be inaugurated in August.–Staff Reporter